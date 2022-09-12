Maryam sends heartfelt message on mother’s death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tributes to Kulsoom Nawaz, reported Geo News.
Sharing a picture of the late former first lady, Maryam said on my mother’s 4th death anniversary I ask those blessed with mothers to value them. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Kalsoom Bhabhi was a courageous, fearless person who stood up for democracy and constitution.
