Admission to DPT: HEC takes notice of eligibility criterion violation

KARACHI: Higher Education Commission (HEC) took notice of admissions to Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) in Universities and Affiliated Colleges across the country on the basis of less than 60 percent marks in HSSC examinations.

The HEC banned admission to the candidates having less than 60 percent HSSC marks and prescribed eligibility criteria for regular admission. As per the circular issued by HEC Deputy Director (Curriculum) Hidayatullah Kasi, the eligibility criteria for admission to Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) has been amended because a large number of queries received on the subject matter.

A consultative meeting of NCRC members was held on June 02, 2022 at HEC, Islamabad. After thorough deliberation, the eligibility criteria for admission to DPT programme has been amended. “The basic eligibility criteria for DPT is Intermediate Pre-Medical/Health Sciences/ Applied Sciences/ Basic Medical Sciences or equivalent with minimum 60 percent marks are eligible for admission in DPT programme.”

According to the HEC, admissions to DPT were not only being given at less than 60 pc marks, but also to those with inter-commerce and arts.