FIA grills Lt Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib, collects phone data

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday grilled the former military man, Lt Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib, over the contents of his video log.

According to sources, the ex-army officer was summoned by the agency and the team, headed by Deputy Director Ayaz Khan, probed him. The sources said the FIA team interrogated Amjad Shoaib for about five hours and collected data from his mobile phone.

Talking to the Geo News, the ex-army officer said the Federal Investigation Agency had issued him a notice, asking to appear on September 14, adding that on receiving the notice, he voluntarily went to the Federal Investigation Agency office on September 9.

He said the Federal Investigation Agency team interrogated him in a professional manner, adding that questions were asked related to his statement and video regarding the meeting between the officials of Pakistan and Israel in Qatar. Lt Gen (retd) Shoaib further said that he had asked the Foreign Ministry to issue clarification in this regard. Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib had claimed in his video log that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met an Israeli delegation during his visit to a Gulf country.