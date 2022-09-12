Indian Sikh meets Pakistani Muslim sister after 75 years

ISLAMABAD: Jalandhar-based Sikh Amarjit Singh’s happiness knew no bounds when he met his Muslim sister from Pakistan at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, 75 years after he was separated from his family at the time of partition.

Mr Singh was left out in India along with his sister while his Muslim parents migrated to Pakistan at the time of partition.

All eyes went teary as wheelchair-bound Amarjit Singh had an emotional meeting with his sister Kulsoom Akhtar at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. Mr Singh arrived in Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border with a visa to meet his sister.

Ms Kulsoom, 65, could not control her emotions after seeing Mr Singh. Both hugged each other and kept crying. She had travelled from her hometown in Faisalabad along with her son Shahzad Ahmed and other members of family to meet her brother.

Ms Kulsoom said that her parents migrated to Pakistan from a suburb in Jalandhar in 1947, leaving behind her brother and a sister. Ms Kulsoom said she was born in Pakistan and used to hear about her lost brother and sister from her mother. She said that her mother used to cry whenever she recalled her missing children.

She said that she did not expect to ever be able to meet her brother and sister. However, a few years ago, a friend of her father Sardar Dara Singh came to Pakistan from India and also met her.

Her mother told Sardar Dara Singh about her son and the daughter she left behind in India. She also told him the name of their village and the location of their house. Sardar Dara Singh then visited her house in Padawan village and informed her that her son was alive but her daughter was dead. Her son was named Amarjit Singh who was adopted by a Sikh family in 1947.