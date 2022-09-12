Distinction

TIMERGARA: Two M.Phil scholars of mathematics, Muhammad Sadiq and Syed Saifullah, successfully defended their theses during separate events at the University of Malakand here.
Muhammad Sadiq’s research title was “Fractional order mathematical model of within-host viral dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 in Caputo sense” and he completed his research under the supervision of Dr Aman Ullah, assistant professor Department of Mathematics, UoM, and co-supervised by Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, chairman Department of Mathematics. His External Examiner was Dr Emal Khan from the Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST).
Syed Saifullah also defended his M.Phil thesis titled “Investigation of time fractional nonlinear Klein-Gordon equation with singular and non-singular kernels” under the supervision of Dr Amir Ali, assistant professor Department of Mathematics, UoM. His external examiner was Dr Anwar Zeb from COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus.
