CM says sports, culture and tourism being developed in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said the KP government is promoting sports, culture and tourism in the province.

He said their development would not only promote healthy activities but also contribute significantly to the exchequer. In a statement issued here from Chief Minister’s Secretariat, he said result-oriented steps were being taken to promote the Tourism and Sports sector along modern lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

New projects for the construction of Sports Complexes in Chitral, Lower Dir, Hangu and Abbottabad have been included in the current Annual Development Plan alongside the rehabilitation and improvement of existing sports facilities across the province.

Touching upon the government’s initiatives during the last four years in the Sports and Tourism sectors, Mahmood Khan said the KP government established first of its kind Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority to promote Tourism at the international level and project a positive image of the country and province. Besides, three new development authorities - Kalash, Kumrat and Upper Swat — have been set up.

Moreover, the Tourism Police have been launched for the protection and security of the tourists.

He remarked that the rehabilitation and construction of roads in the tourist spots of Malakand and Hazara region are also underway while at different tourist spots camping pods have been installed for the facilitation of tourists.

The chief minister said a project for the establishment of four Integrated Tourism Zones in the Malakand and Hazara divisions has been prepared which on completion would boost tourism in the province. Mahmood Khan said steps have been taken in the sports sector so as to provide state-of-the-art facilities to youth and train them to compete at the international level.

Mahmood Khan said that sports facilities are also being provided in the newly merged districts. It is worth mentioning that a total of 124 projects including 90 ongoing and 34 new, worth around Rs.19.5 billion have been reflected in the current ADP in Sports, Tourism, Youth Affairs, Archeology and Culture sectors.