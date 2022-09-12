Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) observed

NOWSHERA: The chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) was observed here on Sunday with religious fervour amid tight security.

The cantonment was sealed and stringent security measures were put in place as the processions were taken out from various imambargahs.

The mourners paid tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companion, who sacrificed their lives for the glory of Islam.

A heavy contingent of the police had been deployed to provide security to the mourning processions, which were brought out from various imambargahs.

The processions passed through their traditional routes with the mourners paying rich tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.

Around 500 cops from the Elite force of the police were also deployed for the security of the mourners, who also performed self-flagellations. The officials of Rescue 1122 and ambulances were also present.

The GT road from Nowshera-Mardan bridge to the Kachehri Chowk in the Nowshera cantonment was blocked to traffic.