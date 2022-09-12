Reunion of school students held

Rawalpindi : The first ever Jack and Jill students and teachers reunion was held here on Saturday at Rawalpindi Gymkhana.

The event was organised by Tahmeena Malik, the principal of the school, in the spirit of strengthening childhood bonds and forging new ones. With over 55 students in attendance, the air was filled with nostalgia as everyone reconnected and exchanged stories with each other about their lives and families. It was heartening to hear the quips of ‘you haven’t changed’, ‘it’s so good to see you’ and ‘where have you been’ all over.

The rush of fond memories of their school-life left them feeling overwhelmed and rekindled in them a sense of camaraderie and brought back the sense of ownership they had always felt for the school. Addressing the students,

Tahmeena outlined a brief history of the school since 1971 when it started out from one room and how it grew into a primary and finally secondary school with her constant devotion, love and nurturing. For her, the objective of this reunion was to ensure that the bonds and relationships that had been created in and because of the school remain intact.

She highlighted that the cycle of learning should continue beyond the walls of the school in the form of mentorship and guidance from seniors, which platforms like this can provide and encourage. Finally she concluded that it was an absolute delight and pride for her to meet so many of her ex-students and see them succeeding professionally. Her students reciprocated by telling her what a formative role she had played in their lives and the moments spent in school were cherished by them even today.

Unforgettable memories of her loving affection and sincere investment in their upbringing had played an important role in shaping their personalities and in their words, “Jack and Jill was the only place where Ma’am actually meant ‘Mom’. For them it was truly “a home away from home”, the enduring motto of the alma mater.

Bringing the event to a close, a plaque was presented to Usman Butt, the oldest alumnae in attendance and bookmarks were presented to all attendees as souvenirs. Registration forms were filled out for further events and refreshments were served amid continuing joy and laughter.