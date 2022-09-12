AIOU book fair tomorrow

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is going to organise a two-day book fair on September 13 and 14 at the university.

As per arrangements of the event 20 large and well-known book sellers and publishers would participate in the fair and display their books for students, academia and all other book lovers. It is pertinent to mention here that books on different subjects will be available on discounted prices for the buyers.