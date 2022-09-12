AIOU book fair tomorrow

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is going to organise a two-day book fair on September 13 and 14 at the university.
As per arrangements of the event 20 large and well-known book sellers and publishers would participate in the fair and display their books for students, academia and all other book lovers. It is pertinent to mention here that books on different subjects will be available on discounted prices for the buyers.
Rawalpindi : The first ever Jack and Jill students and teachers reunion was held here on Saturday at Rawalpindi...
Islamabad : The Chancellor of Riphah International University , Muhammad Hassan Khan has announced Rs10 million to the...
Islamabad : Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Amir Fida Paracha has urged all stakeholders to unite and play...
Islamabad : The federal government will make a new plan to cope with the issue of climate change keeping in view the...
Rawalpindi : Punjab Arts Council organised the ‘Quaid-i-Azam Conference’ in collaboration with the ‘Daira’, a...
Rawalpindi : Three more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s...
Comments