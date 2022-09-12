Govt to come up with new plan to cope with climate change

Islamabad : The federal government will make a new plan to cope with the issue of climate change keeping in view the findings of the reports currently being prepared about flashing floods across the country.

According to the details, the plan to be jointly prepared by the federal ministries would be shared with the international donors because its implementation will need both their technical and financial assistance.

The flood situation clearly showed that the tree plantation and development of green spaces would alone cannot serve the purpose because there are number of factors that are causing rise in the atmospheric temperature especially in the northern areas that have almost 7,500 glaciers.

It has also been decided that ongoing projects initiated in the recent years would be completed because a lot of money has already been spent on them. Now the federal government will also increase annual budget of the climate change ministry because it has to tackle with a number of grave challenges to protect vulnerable communities against extreme weather conditions.

An official informed that an initial report about floods jointly prepared by the various federal ministries has already been submitted to the Prime Minister House.

“Now a new report will be prepared that will focus on causes and measures to prevent such events in future. There should be no doubt that countries like Pakistan are facing negative impacts of the climate change. So it is joint responsibility of the world to help affected countries cope with this challenge,” he said.

He said “Pakistan will need financial support from the international community to implement its future plans to mitigate impacts of the climate change. Some other countries being affected by the climate change are also likely to join hands with Pakistan in the efforts to get financial support from the rich countries.”