Another 114 test positive for dengue

Islamabad : Dengue fever outbreak in this region of the country is getting more and more intense with every passing day as in the last one week, the number of patients reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has doubled taking tally to 1,459 while in the last 24 hours, as many as 114 new patients have been reported from the region.

The tremendous increase in the number of patients being tested positive for the infection from the twin cities can be gauged from the fact that the average number of patients being reported per day has already crossed the figure of 100 and it is more alarming because the peak season for transmission of dengue fever has just set in.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia has advised people to follow preventive measures seriously as the dengue fever is on the rise. Health teams are running vector control fogging activities in Islamabad. The entomologists along with the assistant commissioners are leading the activities in the union councils. The actions are taken around the hotspots, he said.

He informed ‘The News’ that in the last 24 hours, another 67 individuals have tested positive for dengue fever from ICT including 32 patients from rural areas and 35 from urban areas of the federal capital.

The total number of confirmed dengue fever patients so far reported from ICT this year has got to 613 while the infection has already claimed three lives from the federal capital. Of 613 cases, 388 have been reported from rural areas and 225 from urban areas in Islamabad.

In Rawalpindi, another 51 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever in the last 24 hours of which 47 belong to the district. Till Sunday morning, a total of 846 patients were reported from the district of which one died of the infection.

On Sunday morning, a total of 169 patients of dengue fever were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital of which 99 had already been tested positive for the infection while results in 70 cases were being awaited.