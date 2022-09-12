RDA meeting

Rawalpindi: To review the audit paras related to Rawalpindi Development Authority a meeting held at conference room RDA which was chaired by the Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the spokesman RDA said, says a press release.

He said Assistant Director Finance RDA Raja Waqar Asghar given a detailed presentation on it.

He said that the DG RDA has directed all the Directorates of RDA to settle down the outstanding audit paras for handling of audit objections. He directed to recover it as soon as possible. He focused Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) and Land Development & Estate Management (LD&EM) directorates for recovery in shape of enhance cost and verification and clearance of land ownership of private housing schemes which are in controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi. He also directed for processing of transfer deed and Mortgage deed for Private Housing Schemes and removal of encroachment in 13 RDA Schemes in Rawalpindi.

The Director Admin and Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director Engineering Amir Rashid, Director State Management Jamsh­aid Afta­b, Director MP&TE Malik Ghazanfar Ali, Director Building Control Muhammad Tahir Meo and other officers of RDA participated in the meeting.