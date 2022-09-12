CM, army praised for flood relief efforts

LAHORE:Leaders of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) have expressed full confidence in Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Army in their efforts to provide relief to flood victims.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, IJI Secretary General Prof Adnan Ahmad Faisal, Senior Vice-President Syed Mahmood Ahmad Ghaznavi, Punjab President Mian Muhammad Asghar, Provincial General Secretary Maulana Fayyaz Ahmad Salafi and Hafiz Ehsan Elahi Zaheer said Army and Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi are discharging the duty of relief to flood victims and enjoy full support of the people.

They paid tributes to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi describing him as successful politician and excellent administrator who always served the nation and Islam. They said Pervaiz Elahi enjoyed complete backing from people of Punjab and cautioned that if the federal government tried to create instability in Punjab again it would be tantamount to committing enmity with the people of Punjab.