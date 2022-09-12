‘Steps being taken to resolve expats issues’

LAHORE:Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice-Chairperson Punjab Makhdoom Syed Tariq Mahmood Al Hasan has said that measures are being taken on a priority basis to solve the problems of Pakistanis living abroad.
According to the instructions of Chief Minister, it was a mission to serve overseas Pakistanis in the true sense. He said that OPC was working hard to give their rights and justice to overseas Pakistanis. He expressed these views while meeting a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from America at the OPC office.
American Democratic Party leader Mian Tahir Javed, PTI leader Farooq Arshad, Khawar Baig, Dilawar Baig and Allama Syed Zaheer-ul-Hasan Naqvi were also present in the meeting.
