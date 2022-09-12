Insurance companies ordered to speedily pay flood victims

LAHORE:The Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) office imposed emergency in the department directing the insurance companies to speedily pay the claims to flood victims regarding the loss of their properties, cattle and businesses etc.

The FIO Dr Khawar Jameel imposed a state of emergency in the department, set up FIO Flood Emergency Response Unit and appointed FIO Director General Mobashir Naeem Siddiqui as its head, said Abdul Basit Khan, FIO Punjab head while talking to media on Sunday. He said FIO Dr Khawar Jameel directed that facilitating the flood victims regarding payment of insurance claims for the loss of life, livestock, crops, and property quickly is the need of the hour.