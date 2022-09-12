Man killed by brothers for using drugs

LAHORE:A 40-year-old man was killed by his brothers for using drugs in the Shahdara area on Sunday.

According to the details, Azam and Aslam, residents of Shahdara, forbade their brother Abdul Wahid from using drugs but he paid no heed to their warning. On the day of the incident, a bitter argument took place between them which later turned into a physical fight. The accused attacked him with a cricket bat and hit him in his head, resulting into his instant death. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, arrested the accused Azam and Aslam and shifted the body to the morgue.

arrested: Green Town police arrested a drug pusher and recovered 10kg heroin from his possession. The accused identified as Tariq used to supply opium from Peshawar to different areas of Lahore.

underage drivers: CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdi said that traffic police took action against 39,989 underage drivers during this year.

He said that parents should not give motorcycles, cars, rickshaws to their young children on holidays. He said that on holidays, young children come to the streets with motorbikes, rickshaws, so young children usually cause accidents. He further said that the motorcycle, car, and rickshaw would be impounded at the police station over underage driving. Man shot dead: A 50-year-old man was killed by his neighbours in the Shad Bagh police area on Sunday.

During a minor fight in the Shad Bagh area, neighbours opened fire indiscriminately as a result of which a senior citizen Absar died on the spot while the accused fled the scene. Police said that Absar, a resident of Akram Park, had a quarrel with his neighbours who shot him to death. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 942 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 974 were injured. Out of this, 579 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas 395 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.