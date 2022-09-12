City receives drizzle; more rain forecast

LAHORE:Light rain and cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said moist currents were penetrating in upper/ central parts of the country and likely to continue during next two to three days while a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country.

They predicted that rain-wind-thunderstorm was expected in Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Lower Sindh while hot and humid weather was likely to prevail in other areas of the country.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 35°C and minimum was 26.2°C.