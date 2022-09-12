Centre postponed by-polls for fear of defeat: PTI

LAHORE:Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal and Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that those thinking of minus Imran Pakistani politics live in a fool’s paradise and the state always gets damaged by employing the unnatural minus one practice.Everyone should know that Imran Khan is a reality and the politics of Pakistan revolves around him.

Addressing a press conference at the DGPR office, Aslma Iqbal stated that there was no allegation of corruption of even a single penny against Imran Khan while the PDM whole leadership was soaked with corruption. The PMLN leadership built palaces abroad by minting the money of “Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro” and the PMLN made the lives of the people miserable by increasing the prices of electricity, petrol and essential edibles. The rulers afraid of being defeated postponed the by-elections by making an excuse of flood. The nation is standing with Imran Khan and people come out of their houses on his single call. Imran Khan is the voice of the farmers, labourers and the whole nation which cannot be quelled. The people have seen the face of the imported government which became a tool of the external powers to topple an elected government. If PTI comes into power then it will start the accountability process of the corrupt gang from where it halted. He said that those claiming of having the formula to reform the economy had turned the wheel of the national economy standstill. No one is willing to invest in Pakistan due to the corrupt PMLN government and the factories are shutting down due to highly excessive electricity rates, adding the labourer is getting unemployed.

The minister apprised that only 20 factories were established from 2008 to 2018 while 275 big factories were established during PTI tenure of government; around 1,450 small factories were established in the small industrial estates across the province.

Aslam Iqbal said that the Punjab government had also awarded a splendid package to help the flood affectees. A sum of Rs1 million was being given to the heirs of the deceased, the injured were being given Rs300,000 and the slightly injured Rs40,000. The amount to redress loss of a damaged house was increased from Rs100,000 to Rs400,000; Rs75,000 will be given to the owner of the livestock for getting the big animal. The loss of fields is also being assessed and the payment will be given after conducting the survey. Punjab is also providing assistance to the other units of the flood affectees. The consultation process is ongoing to finalise the support price of wheat and a letter was written to the federal government about the wheat needs of Punjab.

Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that a conspiracy was done against the elected democratic government through the regime change operation. Those usurping power through making wheels and deals have no formula to resolve the people’s problems. The dacoit gang fled the political field out of their fear of facing defeat in the by-elections. Those seeing the dream to minus Imran Khan had already been discarded by the nation.