Monday September 12, 2022
Mladic in hospital in ‘poor health’

By AFP
September 12, 2022

Belgrade: Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, who is serving a life sentence for war crimes in The Hague, has been hospitalised in "poor health," his son told AFP. In a brief telephone interview with AFP in Belgrade, Darko Mladic confirmed his statement to the local press that the former general had been hospitalised for a week.

