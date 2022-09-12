 
Monday September 12, 2022
Swedes vote in tight election race

By AFP
September 12, 2022

Stockholm: Swedes voted in legislative elections Sunday that will either pave the way for an unprecedented right-wing government supported by the far right or a third straight mandate for the ruling Social Democrats.

Opinion polls have predicted a close race with a razor-thin lead for Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats and the left bloc, following a campaign dominated by rising gang shootings and soaring electricity prices.

