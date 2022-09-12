 
September 12, 2022
Tunisian journalist on bail

By AFP
September 12, 2022

Tunis: A Tunisian journalist and activist was released on bail Sunday, five days after his arrest on suspicion of "terrorism", his website said. Ghassen Ben Khlifa, editor of the website Inhiyez and a prominent pro-Palestinian activist, was arrested at his home on Tuesday. The case against him is the latest in what civil society groups describe as a growing threat to freedom of the press in Tunisia under President Kais Saied.

