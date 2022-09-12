Swiss filmmaker Tanner dies

Geneva: Prolific Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner, considered a pioneer of Switzerland’s new wave film movement, died on Sunday at the age of 92, his foundation said.

"Alain Tanner was one of the beacons of Swiss cinema," his foundation said in a statement issued in consultation with his family. Tanner was an internationally renowned director with more than two dozen films to his name, who began his career in the late 1950s.