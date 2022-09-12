Spielberg confronts his childhood

Toronto, Canada: Steven Spielberg finally turned the camera on his own childhood -- from his parents’ troubled marriage to anti-Semitic bullying -- as his new movie "The Fabelmans" received its world premiere on a star-studded Saturday at the Toronto film festival.

Considered one of Hollywood’s greatest living directors, with classics from "Jaws" to "E.T.", Spielberg told a rapturous audience how he had long wanted to make such a deeply personal movie, but had eventually been motivated by the "fear" of the pandemic. "I don’t think anybody knew in March or April of 2020 what was going to be the state of the art, the state of life, even a year from then," said Spielberg.