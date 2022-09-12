Canadian Conservative party elects populist new leader

Ottawa: Nearly a year after a defeat in parliamentary elections, the Canadian Conservatives elected a new leader on Sunday, choosing right-wing Pierre Poilievre to lead the opposition to premier Justin Trudeau.
Poilievre won 68 percent of about 400,000 votes cast by party members in the first round, putting him well ahead of his main competitor, centrist former Quebec premier Jean Charest, with 16.07 percent.
Poilievre, 43, beat out five contenders for the top Tory job by railing against inflation and Covid-19 vaccine mandates, promoting cryptocurrencies and pipelines, as well as backing the trucker-led protest convoy that occupied the capital Ottawa in February.
"Tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that costs you more and delivers you less with a new government that puts you first," Poilievre said in a speech in Ottawa after his win.
