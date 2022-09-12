Greek PM is open to meeting Erdogan

Athens: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday he was always open to meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as tensions between the two historical rivals mount.

The two uneasy neighbours have for years feuded over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean and in the eastern Mediterranean. Athens also accuses Ankara of flying over Greek islands, while Turkey has been angered by recent Greek defence agreements with France and the United States.

But at a press conference as part of the Thessaloniki International Fair, Mitsotakis said on Sunday that he remained open to a meeting with Erdogan but that he could not force one. "I consider recent statements by the Turkish president unacceptable. However, we will always try to keep communication channels open," the Greek premier said.