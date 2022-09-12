Greek PM is open to meeting Erdogan

Athens: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday he was always open to meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as tensions between the two historical rivals mount.
The two uneasy neighbours have for years feuded over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean and in the eastern Mediterranean. Athens also accuses Ankara of flying over Greek islands, while Turkey has been angered by recent Greek defence agreements with France and the United States.
But at a press conference as part of the Thessaloniki International Fair, Mitsotakis said on Sunday that he remained open to a meeting with Erdogan but that he could not force one. "I consider recent statements by the Turkish president unacceptable. However, we will always try to keep communication channels open," the Greek premier said.
Port Moresby: A 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook Papua New Guinea on Sunday, damaging buildings, triggering landslides...
Belgrade: Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic, who is serving a life sentence for war crimes in The Hague,...
Stockholm: Swedes voted in legislative elections Sunday that will either pave the way for an unprecedented right-wing...
Tunis: A Tunisian journalist and activist was released on bail Sunday, five days after his arrest on suspicion of...
Geneva: Prolific Swiss filmmaker Alain Tanner, considered a pioneer of Switzerland’s new wave film movement, died on...
Toronto, Canada: Steven Spielberg finally turned the camera on his own childhood -- from his parents’ troubled...
Comments