Harmas wins silver at Borneo Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Harmas Ali won silver medal at 6th CMS Borneo Junior Open in Kuching, Malaysia, on Sunday.

In the finals of the under-11 category, he lost to Muhammad Ifwat Zulkifli. In the under-17 category, Abdullah Nadeem secured sixth position after losing to Lee Jong Hyeok.

In the under-19 category, Abdullah Rasheed took eighth position after losing to Chandrasegaran. Pakistan’s five players participated in this gold category event of the Asian Squash Federation.