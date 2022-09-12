Harmas wins silver at Borneo Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Harmas Ali won silver medal at 6th CMS Borneo Junior Open in Kuching, Malaysia, on Sunday.
In the finals of the under-11 category, he lost to Muhammad Ifwat Zulkifli. In the under-17 category, Abdullah Nadeem secured sixth position after losing to Lee Jong Hyeok.
In the under-19 category, Abdullah Rasheed took eighth position after losing to Chandrasegaran. Pakistan’s five players participated in this gold category event of the Asian Squash Federation.
