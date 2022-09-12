Finch ends ODI career with win on back of Smith century

CAIRNS: A Steve Smith century helped give retiring Australia skipper Aaron Finch a winning send-off Sunday with a 25-run victory in the final one-day international against New Zealand at Cairns.

Chasing the home team’s 267-5, built on the back of Smith’s masterful 105, the Blacks Caps were all out for 242 in the last over with Mitchell Starc taking 3-60.

It capped a disappointing Chappell-Hadlee series for the visitors. Australia won the opening game by two wickets before a 113-run thrashing of the Black Caps in the second.

“For us to get to 260 after probably our slowest start ever was just amazing,” said Finch, who was out for five in his 146th and last ODI. “Our bowling has been good, everyone has contributed.

“Been a fun ride, I’ve loved every bit of it,” he added of his ODI career.

New Zealand started the chase confidently, racing to 49 before Sean Abbott temped Devon Conway (21) into a drive that Smith caught.

Cameron Green accounted for opener Finn Allen after a breezy 35, caught low by Josh Hazlewood to leave them 57-2 in the 12th over.

Some unplayable bowling starved New Zealand of runs with Alex Carey stumping Tom Latham for 10 off Adam Zampa’s spin and Smith taking a comfortable catch to remove Daryl Mitchell (16) off Hazlewood.

When skipper Kane Williamson was run out for 27 after a comical mix up with Glenn Phillips they were in trouble at 112-5.

But a 61-run partnership between Phillips and Jimmy Neesham (36) then a 51-run stand with Mitchell Santner left them needing 46 from the last five overs and in the hunt.

Phillip’s departure for 47 then Santner for 30 in the space of six balls, both caught near the boundary, ended any chance they had.

“Slightly improved performance but Australia really showed their quality again,” said Williamson.

“We need to learn to adjust to conditions quicker and try to put the teams under pressure when we can.” Williamson won the toss and sent Australia in and, after a moment’s silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Finch was given a guard of honour as he strode to the crease.

He survived a big shout for lbw on one but didn’t last long, bowled by Tim Southee as he attempted a drive from the 13th ball he faced, walking off to a standing ovation.

Score Board

New Zealand won the toss

Australia Innings

Inglis c †Latham b Boult 10

Finch (c) b Southee 5

Smith b Santner 105

Labuschagne c Boult b Ferguson 52

Carey † not out 42

Maxwell c Santner b Boult 14

Green not out 25

Extras: (lb 5, nb 1, w 8) 14

Total: 50 Ov (RR: 5.34) 267/5

Fall: 1-14, 4.3 ov, 2-16, 5.4 ov, 3-134, 33.5 ov, 4-203, 44.1 ov, 5-227, 46.3 ov

Bowling: Trent Boult 10-4-25-2, Tim Southee 10-1-57-1, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-56-1, Mitchell Santner 10 -0-52-1, James Neesham 8-0-65-0, Daryl Mitchell 2-0-7-0

New Zealand Innings (Target: 268)

Allen c Hazlewood b Green 35

Conway c Smith b Abbott 21

Williamson (c) run out Labuschagne 27

Latham † st †Carey b Zampa 10

Mitchell c Smith b Hazlewood 16

Phillips c Abbott b Starc 47

Neesham c Smith b Green 36

Santner c Green b Abbott 30

Southee not out 8

Lockie Ferguson b Starc 4

Trent Boult c Labuschagne b Starc 0

Extras: (lb 4, w 4) 8

Total: 49.5 Ov (RR: 4.85) 242

Fall of wickets: 1-49, 8.4 ov, 2-57, 11.2 ov, 3-77, 17.4 ov, 4-106, 24.5 ov, 5-112, 27.3 ov, 6-173, 37.1 ov, 7-224, 45.4 ov, 8-230, 46.2 ov, 9-242, 49.4 ov, 10-242, 49.5 ov

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 9.5-0-60-3, Josh Hazlewood 10-0-51-1, Cameron Green 6-0-25-2, Sean Abbott 10-3-31-2, Adam Zampa 10-0-53-1, Glenn Maxwell 4-0-18-0

Match result: AUS won by 25 runs

Player of the match: Steven Smith

Umpires: Paul Reiffel, Sam Nogajski