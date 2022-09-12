Elgar edges South Africa ahead in England decider

LONDON: South Africa captain Dean Elgar led from the front as the tourists built a slender lead in the third and deciding Test against England at the Oval on Sunday.

The Proteas were 70-1 in their second innings, 30 runs ahead, at lunch on the fourth day of this curtailed match.

Elgar, South Africa’s most experienced batsman, was 35 not out and Keegan Petersen was unbeaten on seven after England captain Ben Stokes struck with just his third delivery of the match to remove Sarel Erwee.

In a three-match series level at 1-1, South Africa have so far managed just one individual fifty -- Erwee’s 73 in their innings and 12-run win in the first Test at Lord’s.

But in the 35-year-old Elgar they have a batsman who has scored nearly 5,000 runs in 79 Tests, including 13 hundreds, at an average just shy of 40.

That experience was on display as he took advantage of anything short and wide, rather than risk a drive that might have led to an edge to a packed slip cordon, while twice cutting Anderson for four through a vacant point region. Erwee made 26 during a sound opening stand of 58 with his skipper as the sun started to shine in south London.

But Erwee was undone when paceman Stokes brought him forward with a ball that swung late to find the outside edge. Joe Root, diving forward at first slip, held a fine catch. Earlier, Marco Jansen took 5-35 in 12.2 overs, his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, as South Africa restricted England to a first-innings lead of 40 runs.

Score Board

England won the toss

South Africa 1st Innings 118

England 1st Innings

Lees b Jansen 13

Crawley lbw b Jansen 5

Pope c †Verreynne b Rabada 67

Root c Petersen b Jansen 23

Brook c Rabada b Jansen 12

Stokes (c)c Erwee b Nortje 6

Foakes † c Petersen b Jansen 14

Broad c †Verreynne b Rabada 6

Robinson c Elgar b Rabada 3

Leach b Rabada 0

Anderson not out 0

Extras: (b 1, lb 1, nb 7) 9

Total: 36.2 Ov (RR: 4.34) 158

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 3.1 ov, 2-43, 9.1 ov, 3-84, 16.5 ov, 4-107, 22.5 ov, 5-129, 26.5 ov, 6-133 , 27.4 ov, 7-151, 33.1 ov, 8-155, 33.6 ov, 9-158, 35.4 ov, 10-158, 36.2 ov

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 13-1-81-4, Marco Jansen 12.2-2-35-5, Wiaan Mulder 2-0-11-0, Anrich Nortje 9-0-29-1

Test debut: Harry Brook

Umpires: Nitin Menon, Richard Kettleborough