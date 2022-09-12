SA Olympic family meets on Oct 3 to decide Games’ fate

ISLAMABAD: The South Asian Olympic Committee is all set to meet on the sidelines of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Board and General Council meeting on October 3-4 in Cambodia to decide on the Games' fate following the confirmation of the Asian Games that are now scheduled for September 23 to October 8, 2023.

The South Asian Olympic Committee headed by Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan has recently decided to hold the 14th edition of the SA Games in October/November 2023 instead of March 2023 in Pakistan. But now when the OCA has come up with new dates for the Asian Games clashing with the SA Games dates, there is all the likelihood that the regional sports gala would get fresh dates.

“Yes, the South Asian Olympic family is to meet in Cambodia on the sidelines of the OCA Executive and General Council meeting on October 3-4 to discuss the future of the 14th South Asian Games to be held in Pakistan. The decision to make any adjustment to the Games dates will be taken in consultation with the member countries. I don’t think it will be possible for the South Asian community to hold the 14th edition of the SA Games in October/November 2023 as these dates will clash with the Asian Games. You cannot compete in one after another extravaganza in such a short period. Since all the members of the SA Olympic Committee are to compete in the Asian Games, they required proper time to regroup for the 14th SA Games,” a Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) official said

‘The News’ has learnt that the Games in all likelihood will now be held in March 2024 instead of October 2023. However, the final decision to this effect rests with the SA Olympic Committee.

The official added that since the Asian Games are organised on a larger scale, the South Asian Olympic Committee will have to readjust its dates.

“You cannot even organize the regional Games anytime close to the Asian Games. Thus in all probabilities, the SA Games will now be held in March 2024. These dates look like the only viable option now,” he said.

The 19th Asian Games were originally planned to be held in Hangzhou from 10th to 25th of September 2022, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Games were postponed by the OCA Executive Board on May 6, 2022 and a “Task Force” was created to finalise the new dates for the Games.

The Task Force held various discussions with the Chinese Olympic Committee, Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee, and other stakeholders to find a window for the Games which did not conflict with other major international sporting events. The recommended dates by the Task Force were duly approved by the OCA EB which is now 23rd September to 8th October 2023 in Hangzhou (China).

“We hope to see the best ever Asian Games to be hosted by China next year,” the POA official said.

Cambodia has stepped in to host this year’s annual gathering of OCA officials following the postponement of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

Hangzhou in China was to stage the General Assembly only for the Asian Games, which were initially scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25, to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.