PJF to send coach with national squad in Olympic qualifiers

KARACHI: Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) plans to keep Iranian coach Sajjad Kazemi with the national squad in future international events, which will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Yes, we have decided to send Sajjad with the squad as we feel that the coach's presence will be needed during the qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics,” a PJF source told 'The News' on Sunday.

Pakistani judokas were without a coach during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. However, Tokyo-based fighter Shah Hussain's Japanese coach was there with him at the Islamic Games in Turkey.

“Look, our fighters could have performed even better in England had they been accompanied by a coach. It's very important to have a coach in an international event,” the source said.

Sajjad is busy handling the national camp in Islamabad. As many as ten male and five female judokas are training for future international events.

The prime target of the PJF is to field its top fighters in the four Olympic qualifying rounds this year: Abu Dhabi Grand Slam to be held from October 21-23; Perth Oceania Open 2022 from October 29-30; Baku Grand Slam from November 4-6; and Tokyo Grand Slam from December 3-4.

“In the Abu Dhabi and Baku event we plan to field Hamid Khan (+100kg) along with Shah Hussain (-90kg) and Qaisar Afridi (-100kg). In Perth event only Shah and Qaisar will be fielded,” the source said.

Qaisar Afridi got some Olympic points by featuring in the Mongolia qualifying event early this year and Islamic Games.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Perth Oceania Open will act as Grand Prix.

The PJF source said that they will need massive support from the government to ensure these fighters feature in all these four events. “There are a few more events next year and in 2024. For them we will plan later but we have now started working on these four events,” the source said.

Both Shah and Qaisar have been given the go ahead to play in their respective weight categories in which the duo recently featured in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games.

“We tried to convince Shah to go for -100kg but he was not willing to do so. The other day we told Qaisar to stick to -100kg,” the source said.

Qaisar also wanted to feature in -90kg in which Shah wants to play. However, now the issue has been resolved.

The PJF wants to check Hamid in two events and his performance will give a clear idea to the PJF whether he can press for the 2024 Paris Olympics ticket or not.

Tokyo-based Shah is the only fighter in Pakistan's judo history to have competed in Olympics -- in 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo games. He qualified for these events on the basis of continental quotas.

Shah claimed bronze in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but lost his first fight in the Islamic Games. The Birmingham event was a debut event for Shah in his new weight category of -90kg. Until Tokyo Olympics he featured in -100kg but opted to shift to -90kg after a frustrating first round exit in the Tokyo Olympics in -100kg.