Swiatek defeats Jabeur to clinch US Open crown

NEW YORK: Iga Swiatek surged to the third Grand Slam title of her career with a maiden victory at the US Open on Saturday, defeating Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in straight sets to extend her remarkable finals winning streak.

The 21-year-old world number one from Poland saw off a second set fightback from history-chasing Jabeur to prevail 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) in 1hr 52min at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The win was Swiatek’s second Grand Slam title of 2022 to set alongside her French Open victory in June, which followed her maiden Grand Slam win at Roland Garros in 2020.

Swiatek’s victory was her 10th straight win in a final. She is unbeaten in finals since suffering a lone reverse in her first WTA final in Lugano three years ago.

Swiatek collapsed on court in relief after a win that saw her pocket a hefty $2.6 million in prize money.

“I’m really glad it’s not in cash,” she quipped as she was presented with her winner’s cheque for a tournament she entered with low expectations when the season began.

"I wasn’t sure if I was on the level yet to win actually a Grand Slam, especially at the US Open where the surface is so fast," she said.

“It’s something that I wasn’t expecting for sure. It’s also like a confirmation for me that the sky is the limit.

“I’m proud, also surprised a little bit, just happy that I was able to do that.”

But the loss was another agonising near-miss for Jabeur, who had been bidding to become the first woman from Africa to win a Grand Slam title.

The 28-year-old from Tunis had also been beaten in the final of Wimbledon in July.

“I have nothing to regret because I did everything possible,” said Jabeur.

“I’m not someone that’s going to give up. I am sure I’m going to be in the final again and I will try my best to win it.”

Jabeur impressed en route to the final, dropping only a single set and stitching together a string of assured performances.

But she was in trouble almost from the get-go against the clinical Swiatek, who was into her stride quickly with her serve and signature forehand functioning smoothly.

Jabeur by contrast looked jittery and was broken to love in her first service game.

Swiatek held easily to go 3-0 up with only eight minutes gone in the first set.

Jabeur did threaten a revival when she held and then broke to close the gap to 3-2.

But the fifth seed was let down again by her shaky service game, a problem throughout Saturday’s final, and Swiatek broke back for a 4-2 lead.

Jabeur was broken again as she served to stay in the set and Swiatek took the first set.

Swiatek says ‘sky’s the limit’ after US Open triumph

Iga Swiatek believes “the sky is the limit” after she crowned her rise to the pinnacle of women’s tennis with a third Grand Slam title at the US Open on Saturday.

“At the beginning of the season I realized that maybe I can have some good results on WTA events,” she said. “I also made it to semi-final of the Australian Open.

“But I wasn’t sure if I was on the level yet to win actually a Grand Slam, especially at the US Open where the surface is so fast.

“It’s something that I wasn’t expecting for sure. It’s also like a confirmation for me that sky is the limit.

“I’m proud, also surprised little bit, just happy that I was able to do that.”

On Saturday, Swiatek shrugged off the uniquely raucous New York crowd -- chair umpire Louise Azemar Engzell made repeated calls for quiet amongst spectators which were routinely ignored -- to close out her 10th straight victory in a final since 2019.

Swiatek believes her ability to block out distractions, and mould her gameplan to suit matches as they are evolving is a sign that she has become a mentally tougher player.