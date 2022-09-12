Engineered by kleptocrats

The ongoing floods that have submerged a third of our country can safely be termed a manmade disaster. The failure to repair and improve our water management infrastructure and to rein in the construction around river banks has contributed immensely to this disaster. The blame lies squarely with the politicians. The displaced have been left to the elements and are suffering from hunger and disease while our politicians hover by on a helicopter dropping a few bags of rice every now and again. The politicians come to power not to serve the people but to extract their pound of flesh from every scheme and project they can get their hands on.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
Imran Khan has been accusing the ruling coalition of hatching conspiracies to get him disqualified. According to him,...
The recent rains have led to an alarming rise in cases of dengue fever. Over 2000 cases have been reported in Karachi...
The incumbent government has presided over a drastic increase in electricity prices during its five months in power....
There is a need to remove the bar on examination attempts currently in place in many of our government universities....
We all respect and give due credit to the overseas Pakistanis, who work hard and remit badly needed foreign exchange...
This refers to the news report ‘PM surrenders Rs350m gifts’ . This move will be worthwhile if instead of...
Comments