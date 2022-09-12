Engineered by kleptocrats

The ongoing floods that have submerged a third of our country can safely be termed a manmade disaster. The failure to repair and improve our water management infrastructure and to rein in the construction around river banks has contributed immensely to this disaster. The blame lies squarely with the politicians. The displaced have been left to the elements and are suffering from hunger and disease while our politicians hover by on a helicopter dropping a few bags of rice every now and again. The politicians come to power not to serve the people but to extract their pound of flesh from every scheme and project they can get their hands on.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi