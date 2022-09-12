Imran’s excuses

Imran Khan has been accusing the ruling coalition of hatching conspiracies to get him disqualified. According to him, his opponents are doing so because they cannot defeat him in elections. The question is: who suggested he used irresponsible statements in his rallies?

The responsibility for choosing careful words lies solely on him. Also, he has suggested that he will lead rallies to protest against rising inflation. Instead of rallies, he should try to come up with any proposals to mitigate the adverse effects of the recent floods.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad