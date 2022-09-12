 
September 12, 2022
Consecutive crises

September 12, 2022

The recent rains have led to an alarming rise in cases of dengue fever. Over 2000 cases have been reported in Karachi alone, which appears to be the hardest-hit.

Most of the people are self-medicating by taking antibiotics as the hospitals are stretched beyond capacity. The government should make the necessary provisions for those suffering from dengue to get the medical attention they need.

Umaima Khan

Karachi

