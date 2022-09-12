Consecutive crises

The recent rains have led to an alarming rise in cases of dengue fever. Over 2000 cases have been reported in Karachi alone, which appears to be the hardest-hit.
Most of the people are self-medicating by taking antibiotics as the hospitals are stretched beyond capacity. The government should make the necessary provisions for those suffering from dengue to get the medical attention they need.
Umaima Khan
Karachi
