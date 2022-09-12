 
Piling on

September 12, 2022

The incumbent government has presided over a drastic increase in electricity prices during its five months in power. Both the per-unit rate and tariffs on power usage have gone up substantially, putting a tremendous strain on families and businesses already burdened by inflation.

The concerned authorities must remove these exorbitant taxes and bring down the electricity rates.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

