Auction call

This refers to the news report ‘PM surrenders Rs350m gifts’ (September 6, 2022). This move will be worthwhile if instead of displaying the gifts in the PM house, as per PM Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, they be sold and the amount received be spent on flood relief efforts.
Although unorthodox, this would be an excellent use of public funds and would go a long way towards providing much-needed aid to the flood victims.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
The ongoing floods that have submerged a third of our country can safely be termed a manmade disaster. The failure to...
Imran Khan has been accusing the ruling coalition of hatching conspiracies to get him disqualified. According to him,...
The recent rains have led to an alarming rise in cases of dengue fever. Over 2000 cases have been reported in Karachi...
The incumbent government has presided over a drastic increase in electricity prices during its five months in power....
There is a need to remove the bar on examination attempts currently in place in many of our government universities....
We all respect and give due credit to the overseas Pakistanis, who work hard and remit badly needed foreign exchange...
Comments