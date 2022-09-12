Auction call

This refers to the news report ‘PM surrenders Rs350m gifts’ (September 6, 2022). This move will be worthwhile if instead of displaying the gifts in the PM house, as per PM Shehbaz Sharif’s instructions, they be sold and the amount received be spent on flood relief efforts.

Although unorthodox, this would be an excellent use of public funds and would go a long way towards providing much-needed aid to the flood victims.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad