GB’s reward

The PTI government in Gilgit-Baltistan has failed to live-up to any of the promises it made to the people of the region. It has failed to start work on any large project, and those under progression are the work of previous governments. The work on Shigar Road has still not been completed and what little has been finished is of the lowest quality.
The pace of work on development schemes is very slow and there is no monitoring of standards. I request the CM and CS of the region to address this sluggish and low quality work immediately as the people of GB deserve better for the support they have given to the PTI.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
