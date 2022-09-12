Equally culpable

The state authorities are keen to put all the blame for the flood crisis on climate change caused by the activities of the wealthy Western countries. The governance failures and the lack of a sound regulatory framework are equally responsible for the large-scale destruction. Every disaster should be a learning opportunity to plug loopholes in the existing governing mechanism to avoid the recurrence of devastating tragedies. History shows that the government’s response to these calamities is limited to providing short-term relief to affected families without addressing the structural flaws that bring these tragedies to the fore every few years. The federal and provincial authorities will be focused on rehabilitating the displaced families once the waters recede. This rare opportunity should be fully capitalized to strengthen the disaster-related institutional framework and climate-resilient policies.

First, the government should implement building codes in a true spirit, keeping in view the provision of flood-water drain channels that could prevent water inundation. Second, property tycoons and business owners should be strictly prohibited from constructing buildings on river banks, impeding natural water flow. Third, the institutional framework should be strengthened such that building design and construction meet minimum standard requirements and can withstand weather extremes without crumbling.

Asad Aziz

Naushehra