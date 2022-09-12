No country for honest men

Recently, the DG FIA revealed during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting that the degrees of 840 PIA employees were found to be fake. It is a matter of great concern that the holders of fake and bogus degrees are working for such important state institutions. This embarrassing revelation points towards a high level of socio-economic injustice in our society, where employment can be secured through fraud, bribery and nepotism. These practices are sustained by an industry that peddles in fake degrees and other fraudulent qualifications.

Corruption in every matter has actually become our way of life and those that play by the rules suffer the most. Undoubtedly, there are serious doubts about the transparency and professionalism of the recruitment system in our state institutions. It is of no surprise that honest, talented and hardworking individuals either avoid the public sector or leave Pakistan altogether. A country does not survive and prosper by alienating its most capable citizens.

Mohammad Faysal

Sargodha