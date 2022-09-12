CITY PULSE

Har Ja Tu
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Rediscovered Works
The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asim Butt. Titled ‘Rediscovered Works’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Call 021-111-111-487 for more information.
Scores of citizens staged a protest on Sunday against the rising incidents of street crime in the city. A large number...
Expressing concerns over the distribution of flood relief items, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered...
The torture-marked body of a young man, who had apparently been kidnapped, was found in the Ahsanabad area within the...
The office of the deputy inspector general of the Karachi Traffic Police has issued security orders for the Chehlum...
In 1971-72, a voice emerged from PTV that was palpably a different one for that era. It was the voice of the late...
The District Central police and Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department on Sunday claimed to have arrested terrorists...
