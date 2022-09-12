Murad orders forming body to check flood aid distribution

Expressing concerns over the distribution of flood relief items, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered the provincial director of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to form a team to check the distribution of flood aid.

Officials said CM Shah is very much concerned about the flood victims, and he has ordered his cabinet members and others departments to effectively work with honesty and dedication to help those who have been affected by the floods.

Moreover, he has ordered the police and other departments to rescue the vehicles that were involved in distributing flood relief items among the flood victims, and provide them with full security.

Officials said that to further secure and ensure transparency in the flood relief operations of providing the necessary items to the people in need, CM Shah has ordered the ACE Sindh director to form a committee to check the distribution of flood aid.

In this regard, the Sindh director for ACE has formed a four-member committee under the command of the deputy director for Jamshoro for ACE Sindh.

The letter issued from the office of the ACE Sindh director reads: “In pursuance of the direction of the Sindh chief minister and the orders of the competent authority conveyed vide a letter dated September 9, 2022, received from the deputy secretary, E&ACE Sindh, the following combined enquiry team, Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh, is hereby constituted to verify relief items’ distribution among the flood- and rain-affected people under Rule 9(ii) of the Sindh, Enquiries & Anti-Corruption Establishment Rules, 1993, and to finalise the same.

“The committee formed is Jawed Ahmed Halepoto, deputy director, ACE Jamshoro, as chairman, while the members are Abdul Qadir Durrani, assistant director, ACE Sukkur, Muhammad Nawaz Panhwar, inspector, ACE Hyderabad, and Agha Hussain, circle officer, ACE Tando Allahyar.”

Earlier, in a meeting on flood emergency, CM Shah said that flood victims of Sindh are living on the roads. Presiding over a session on flood emergency and relief, he stressed on the need for prompt purchase of rations to provide relief to the victims of the flood disaster.

“I have visited several districts of Sindh. Flood has damaged Kutcha houses, crops, roads and government buildings,” he lamented. He ordered making an assessment of the losses through the relevant union councils, and providing necessary items to the affected people.

“Tents are immediately required to be provided to the flood victims. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has placed an order for the provision of 186,000 tents.” The chief executive lamented that the shelter-less flood victims of Sindh have started living on the roads. The meeting also decided that the V Corps will extend help to the provincial

government in the distribution of relief items.