Young man found dead in Ahsanabad

The torture-marked body of a young man, who had apparently been kidnapped, was found in the Ahsanabad area within the jurisdiction of the SITE Super Highway Industrial Area police station on Sunday.

After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was later identified as 25-year-old Shahzad Bakhsh, a resident of Solangi Goth in the Sohrab Goth area.

SHO Idrees Bangash said the man used to work at the Sabzi Mandi. The officer said that unidentified persons had kidnapped him, then murdered him and dumped his body. He said that several marks of torture were found on the victim’s head and other parts of the body. The family told the police that he had left home on Saturday night on his motorbike.

Police said that no motorbike had been found on the site where the body had been found, adding that they were investigating the case from different angles, including personal enmity.