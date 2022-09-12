Traffic security plan for Chehlum procession announced

The office of the deputy inspector general of the Karachi Traffic Police has issued security orders for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain to be carried out from the Nishtar Park and to Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar on September 17.

The spokesman for the traffic police said on Saturday it would be mandatory for vehicles participating in the procession to affix the sticker to the windscreen. Law enforcement agencies, district administration, media and administrators of government ambulance services have been informed about participation in the procession.

To obtain the vehicle permit (entry pass sticker), participants should approach the DIG Traffic Karachi (Security Branch), Garden Headquarters, Aga Khan Swim Road, and submit an application from September 10 to 14 and get the sticker and pass on September 16 after 1pm.

Moreover, government institutions can obtain the sticker by sending an official letter (signed by a gazetted officer), while for media and ambulance organisations, copies of the vehicle’s registration book, the driver’s driving licence, and the CNIC and two pictures are needed along with a letter.

At the time of obtaining the permit (authorisation and pass), the law enforcement agencies, district administration, ambulance and medical organisations etc. one can obtain the permit by showing the computerized ID card, the departmental ID card and a copy of the letter of their institutions.

Also, the application will be submitted to the DIG Traffic for obtaining vehicle stickers of scouts, associations, welfare institutions, Sabils, Nazar and Niaz etc. by showing the following original documents and attaching attested photocopies to the Scout Liaison Council Exhibition from September 10 to 14 and get the permit (sticker/pass) by September 16.

If the above documents are not completed and submitted to the office, the permit (stickers/passes) will not be issued under any circumstances. No permit (sticker/pass) will be issued on the day of the procession. In case of loss of the sticker/pass, the recipient must report it immediately to the nearest police station and the DIG Traffic. The concerned person or organisation will be responsible and in no case another sticker and pass will be issued.