Terrorists associated with AQIS and TTP arrested in raids

The District Central police and Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have arrested terrorists associated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to details, taking action on the information shared by a federal intelligence agency, officials of District Central’s Supermarket police station arrested AQIS operative Sohaib Tariq, alias Usman, who had been hiding in Karachi.

The detainee made the following disclosures during his interrogation: he had established contact with Qari Abdullah, incharge of the AQIS camp located in Afghanistan’s Bahramcha town, with the support of a man named Talha, following which the detainee reached Bahramcha through Balochistan’s Dalbandin city.

The detainee received military training in Bahramcha for a month. He also met an Indian national named Abdur Rahman and someone named Taha, both of whom were related to Al-Qaeda, in the Autaq in Bahramcha.

After completing his training, the detainee was still in touch with the leadership of AQIS in Afghanistan. He later became associated with the broadcasting department of AQIS. After coming to Pakistan, Abdullah was given Al-Qaeda’s quarterly magazine Nawai Ghazwa-e-Hind, along with booklets of Maulana Asim Umar, Sheikh Osama Mahmood and others, as well as their audio and video speeches.

At the same time, the detainee used to regularly share organisational instructions and material on social media apps, circulating them in different Telegram and WhatsApp groups to influence people and attract them through the shared material.

Other accomplices of the detainee — namely Muhammad, alias Romaan; Abu Urwa and Abdul Manan — who were also associated with AQIS, have already been arrested, following which Tariq came to Karachi and went into hiding.

During the arrest, a pistol with a 30-bore load magazine, grenades, three mobile phones and cash were also recovered from the detainee. A case has been registered against him and further investigation is under way.

TTP man held

Officials of the CTD’s Investigation Wing on Sunday claimed to have arrested a notorious terrorist of the banned TTP from the outskirts of the city.

CTD Investigation Incharge Mazhar Mashwani said they had received credible information from an intelligence agency about the presence of TTP terrorists in the SITE Area.

Taking action on the information received, a raid was conducted near Khattak Chowk in the SITE-A area, following which an encounter ensued and resulted in the arrest of TTP terrorist Muhammad Shah (aliases Dong, Talha and Muhammad Ali). Police also recovered a pistol with several bullets from him.

The detainee was shifted to the investigation unit for interrogation. He was wanted by the Peshawar police and the CTD in several terrorism cases, and was associated with the TTP’s Tariq Qeedar group.

During interrogation the detainee disclosed that he, along with his accomplices Abdur Rahim, Bilal, Jawad, Asim, Gulraiz and others, had targeted a Frontier Constabulary checkpoint with rocket launchers during Ramazan in the Darra Adam Khel town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On July 27, 2022, the detainee and his accomplices had attacked police officials in Peshawar, resulting in the martyrdom of two policemen, who were identified as Jaan Ali and Sher Akber. The detainee was also involved in extortion cases in Dara Adam Khel. Police are conducting further investigation.