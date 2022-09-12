Suspect shot dead, another hurt by mugging victim

A suspected robber was gunned down and another was wounded by the man they had mugged in the Essa Nagri neighbourhood on Sunday, while two more people were injured by the firing of street criminals for resisting the attempts to mug them.

According to details, two armed men riding a motorbike were trying to escape after depriving a citizen of his valuables on Essa Nagri Road within the jurisdiction of the Aziz Bhatti police station.

However, the mugging victim opened fire on the fleeing suspects, killing one of them on the spot and injuring his accomplice. The body of the deceased robber was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Police said the citizen, namely Raheel, who runs his own business, told them that the robbers were trying to escape after mugging him when he opened fire on them with his licensed pistol. The deceased robber has been identified as Shoaib, who was a resident of the Essa Nagri area. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Javed Chandio was wounded by firing because he resisted the attempt to mug him near the Saadi Town area within the jurisdiction of the Sachal police station. The injured person was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.

Similarly, 27-year-old Muzammil Nadeem was wounded by firing because he resisted the attempt to mug him in the New Town area. The injured person was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment.