Sindh govt targets clearing 75pc of inundated farmlands by Dec

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government has aimed to clear floodwaters from 75 per cent of the inundated farmlands in the province till December this year so that they are available for wheat sowing.

The CM stated this on Sunday while talking to journalists as he along with Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani, Chief Secretary Dr Sohail Rajput, members of his cabinet and other officials visited the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 74th death anniversary.

The CM said that clearing of floodwaters from all the calamity-hit areas of the province could take three to six months. “In addition to drainage of floodwaters from the inundated farmlands, the irrigation system of the province devastated by floods has to be put on the ventilator for making it available for the upcoming wheat cultivation,” he said.

Shah said that he had conveyed to the federal government and secretary general of the United Nations who had just concluded his visit to Pakistan that a special financial assistance package had to be announced for farmers in Sindh in view of their massive sufferings due to floods.

He said that it had been estimated that the concerned farmers’ community in Sindh had suffered a loss of Rs350 billion while Rs50 billion was the accumulative cost of the damages to the livestock sector due to the floods, due to which there was a need for announcing a special package for the growers.

He said that there were still several calamity-hit areas in Sindh where eight to 10 feet of standing water had created a major issue. He added that even in those areas where the floodwaters had receded, the situation was far from normal to rehabilitate their displaced residents.

He said the poorest people in the province had to bear the brunt of the heavy monsoon rains and floods despite the fact that they had no role in damaging the environment which was the main reason behind the recent flood tragedy.

He said the developed countries, being the major polluters in the world, had been hastening the harmful process of climate change, and demanded that these nations come forward and contribute to compensation for the massive losses of people in Pakistan due to the floods.

The CM told the media that some 18,000 people displaced from their native lands in Sindh had reached Karachi for temporary shelter whose presence had been properly recorded. He said that his government had been doing its best to provide basic necessities of life, including food, for taking care of these homeless people.

Shah informed journalists that the recent rains and floods had rendered some two million families homeless in the province and the Sindh government from various sources had so far been able to gather less than 200,000 tents for their temporary accommodation.

He said his government was in dire need of more tents, essential medicines and mosquito nets for the displaced people. He added that children and women were in a very large number the displaced persons.

The CM advised the people to firmly follow the golden principles of the Quaid-e-Azam and stay united for tackling the countrywide massive tragedy in the form of floods. The acting governor also asked the people to shun their political differences for a united struggle to provide emergency relief to the flood-hit people in the country.