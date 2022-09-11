Drugs case: Rana Sana skips hearing, indictment deferred till Oct 15

LAHORE: Charges against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah could not be framed on Saturday as he skipped the hearing and indictment in a drug trafficking case.

The interior minister is facing a 15-kg heroin trafficking case which carries the death penalty, life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine of up to Rs1 million.

Rana Sanaullah didn’t appear before the court. An application was submitted on his behalf for a one-time exemption which was accepted by the court. The court was adjourned by October 15. However, other nominated accused in the case, Muhammad Akram, Sibtain Haider, Usman Ahmed, Asim Rustam and Umar Farooq, appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in 2019 in a 15-kg heroin case.