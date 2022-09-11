Humanitarian crisis: Two shipments arrive with emergency supplies

ISLAMABAD: Two shipments, carrying much-needed emergency medical supplies and equipment in response to critical shortages in the country, arrived on Saturday.

The shipments contained nearly 15.6 metric tons of cholera kits, water and multipurpose tents that can be used as medical camps. The supplies, estimated at a total value of $174,816, were delivered to Pakistan with the support of Dubai government and International Humanitarian City, a global hub for humanitarian emergency preparedness and response.

The Dubai government and the International Humanitarian City have established an air-bridge linking the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, which is now fully operational and have already delivered several shipments of critical humanitarian supplies for the flood victims.

“The floods have severely impacted the lives of millions in Pakistan. We are currently working with the national authorities to ensure access to the health care and medical supplies, mitigate risk of disease outbreak, coordinate response to ensure critical gaps are met, and prepare for any worsening situation in the upcoming weeks,” said Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan.

“Thanks to the Government of Dubai, the International Humanitarian City, and WHO’s logistic hub in Dubai, these critical shipments have arrived at an opportune time and will be immensely useful in helping to strengthen essential healthcare services and control the outspread of epidemics, especially among the displaced persons in relief camps that are facing lack of clean drinking water and sanitary conditions.”

The humanitarian crisis in the flood-hit areas of Pakistan is unprecedented with more than 33 million people being affected and over 1 million houses damaged or destroyed, over 600,000 people internally displaced forced to live in camps and over 1,460 health facilities are also damaged.

The health threats are enormous, leaving most of the survivors, especially women and children, vulnerable, facing the risk of diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, malaria, dengue fever, acute respiratory infections and typhoid.

In close coordination with the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, the National Institute of Health and other partners, the World Health Organisation is playing a leading role in the health response, providing guidance and health interventions on all fronts.