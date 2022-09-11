Pakistan in Over-60 World Cup semis

KARACHI: Pakistani beat a strong South African challenge to enter the semi-finals of the Over-60 World Cup being held in Brisbane, Australia.

Though Pakistan were always ahead of their asking rate in chasing South Africa’s 201, losing both set batsmen, Ghaffar Kazmi and Basharat Ali Baber in two balls suddenly put pressure on the Pakistanis. However, Saghir Abbas kept one end going as Pakistan lost seven wickets overall before they reached the target with two overs to spare.

South Africa after winning the toss opted to bat first. They began firmly as the opening stand accumulated 56 runs. Both openers fell in quick succession before a partnership of 95 runs between Mark Tessendorff and Trevor Poole countered everything the Pakistanis bowled at them. Mark Tessendorff remained the highest scorer with his unbeaten knock of 74 runs as South Africa finished their innings on 201-4. Muhammad Yaqoob, Muhammad Ashraf and Syed Mansoor picked up one wicket each while Basharat conceded just 31 runs in his 9 overs.

Pakistan in their reply lost a wicket on the very first ball but then Basharat (44) had partnerships of 52 and 72 with Ashraf Pakhali (29) and Ghaffar Kazmi (43), respectively, to provide stability to the innings. Vivian Chamier in the end asked some serious questions with his pinpoint accuracy and Pakistan were suddenly 172-6 but the partnership between Saghir Abbas and captain Fawad Ijaz Khan culled any chance of South Africa getting back in the game. Though Fawad was run out he had done enough to put Pakistan back on the course of victory with some bold hitting.

Saghir’s unbeaten 30 off 37 balls ensured that. Basharat was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his well- composed all-round performance. Pakistan will face hosts and favourites Australia in the semifinal on Monday (tomorrow).