Asia Cup 2022: Full-strength Pakistan look to tame SL in finale

ISLAMABAD: Back to their best formation, Pakistan would be looking forward to raising the level of the game to win their third Asia Cup title as they meet spirited Sri Lanka at Dubai Stadium on Sunday (today) in the title decider.

Key players Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan sat out in the Super Four match on Friday that virtually turned out a warm-up match for the final. Though Pakistan lost the match by five wickets, head coach Saqlain Mushtaq revealed that they were concentrating on the bigger picture and that was to win Asia Cup. “We just wanted to try a few things as our concentration is focused on the final. You would see a different Pakistan team to what you saw the other day in a relatively insignificant match. Every player would be seen at his best in the final as all our energies are focused on winning the Cup.”

Captain Babar Azam said that Pakistan was just one match away from the title as such there would be an all-out effort to make the opportunity count.

“We have seen some exciting matches in the run-up to the final. I am lucky to captain a team that is full of potential. Every player is a matchwinner. We see a new Man of the Match in every match. Naseem Shah’s two sixes against Afghanistan reminded us of Javed Miandad heroics.”

Babar pointed out that toss would play an important role in the outcome of the final on Sunday. “As you know the team batting second always has the advantage in Dubai. Here again, I feel that toss will have its role in the outcome of the match.”

“Every captain and team, dreams of winning the trophy. As a team, our goal is to perform well and win the tournament.

“When building a team, it is great for us that different players have stood up when it counts and helped the team win matches. As a captain, this is important for me, and it helps pave the path for future success for the team as well.”

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said: “As a team, we are very excited to play the final, and Pakistan is a very good team, all the matches have been nail-biters and we are looking forward to the final.

“As a tournament looking back this has been one of the best Asia Cups we have had, and we are looking forward to the final.”

Shadab Khan who has emerged as one of the top performers with the ball in the Asia Cup said: “When we lost the first match of the tournament against India, we were confident we will rise. And rise we did. Rizwan played exceptionally well against Hong Kong, followed by a comprehensive bowling display that helped us earn a confidence-boosting win. Nawaz demonstrated great all-round skills against India in the Super-4 match, and although, I was the player of the match against Afghanistan, those two sixes by Naseem Shah will be eternally remembered!

“We are a great team, but in order to become a champion side, we need to win this tournament and other high-profile series. I have said before that champion teams handle pressure well and prevail in clutch moments, and this is what we will aim for on the Sunday Finale. Winning against Sri Lanka and claiming the Asia Cup title is the real deal for us!

“Babar Azam has taught us a lot, and besides the excellent team culture he has developed, I think the best facet of his leadership is the fact that he has inculcated the never give up attitude among us. Even if we find ourselves in hopeless situations, we are fully charged to fight till the last ball,” Shadab said.

“Amidst Shaheen's absence and some of our batters’ problems in searching for form, there was a general perception that Pakistan might get knocked out of the tournament at any stage.

“But the essence of cricket is based on teamwork and not individualism. We have also observed that after the Men's T20 World Cup 2021, various players from our team have stepped up and shown the determination to unleash their talents, making it a well-known fact that all the 11 players who take the field are match-winners.”